Let’s just call it an inside weekend.

On Sunday, October 30, Vancouver woke up to the sounds and sights of rain. Some of it was pleasant, like the pattering on our windows. Others are less pleasant, like ankle-swallowing giant puddles popping around downtown Vancouver.

Environment Canada has a rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, and we’re going to get up to 50 mm of rain today. Already, in the early morning, it’s starting to collect in puddles, making it hard to navigate the city as a pedestrian.

Right now, an atmospheric river event is bringing heavy rains. They’re expected to ease Sunday night, but we must get through being a giant puddle today.

If you’re on the roads, take extra precautions because sudden, heavy downpours can cause flash flooding, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas, as we’ve already seen.

The City of Vancouver tweeted on Sunday morning that street flooding can happen during heavy rain when leaves block catch basins.

You can help clear them using a rake to scrape the leaves off the grate so water can drain.

If you cannot clear a drain and there’s flooding, you can report it via the City’s 311 system.

