Protesters will be linking arms around the world to show support for the ongoing demonstrations against the Iranian government.

This weekend’s #FreedomHumanChain protests are being planned in 10 Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton, in addition to several other cities around the world.

In Vancouver, protesters are set to form a human chain between Stanley Park, across the Lions Gate Bridge, all the way to downtown Vancouver.

The event begins at noon and is set to end at 2 pm.

In Calgary, demonstrators will gather at Edworthy Park from 2 pm to 4 pm.

And in Edmonton, a human chain will be formed at 2 pm at Calgary Trail and 92nd Avenue NW (Whyte Avenue).

Organized by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, the goal of Saturday’s demonstration is to show support for those who continue to stand against the Iranian government following the high-profile death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was reportedly beaten while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly.

Condemnation against the Iranian regime has followed in the wake of her death for more than a month, and violence has erupted in the country with several videos showing police firing on mourners in recent days.

Many people have cut off their hair in solidarity with the women of Iran, and organizers of the movements are hoping the fight continues to be top of mind for people around the world.

Earlier this month, a large demonstration saw people carrying signs and linking arms in support of women in Iran in Vancouver outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

There have been several smaller protests throughout Metro Vancouver as well, in addition to the demonstrations across the country.

Protest in Vancouver BC Canada in support of the women and girls fighting for their rights against the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/p3YesYZmGa — George Assaf (@fyrguy58) October 1, 2022

While there was no official crowd count, estimates suggest hundreds of people attended the previous event, leading to some traffic slowdowns along Georgia Street throughout the day.