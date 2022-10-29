Traffic could get hairy downtown today ahead of planned protests

Protesters will be linking arms in Vancouver (and around the world) on Saturday, October 29, to show support for the ongoing demonstrations against the Iranian government.

Starting at noon and set to end at 2 pm, expect to see protesters forming a human chain from the Lions Gate Bridge, through Stanley Park, and into downtown.

There are no lane closures planned or expected, but there will be a lot more pedestrians around than you might be used to along this route.

Since Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran more than a month ago, Iranians and supporters of freedom have been gathering on the weekends for demonstrations.

Vancouver Police tweeted out a reminder to drivers today that protests may disrupt traffic downtown.

Drive BC reminded drivers that the protest activity would mean an increased pedestrian presence that could “lead to visual distractions” along BC Highway 99 near the Lions Gate Bridge.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.