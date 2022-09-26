NewsWorld News

"Azaadi!": Vancouver protests with Iran after Mahsa Amini's death (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Imaan Sheikh
|
Sep 26 2022, 4:10 pm
"Azaadi!": Vancouver protests with Iran after Mahsa Amini's death (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
@AloisGallet/Twitter | @moradiannejad/Twitter

This weekend, residents of Vancouver came out in hoards to show solidarity with the people of Iran as protests pick up following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested in Tehran by the Iranian moral police for not covering her hair in accordance with state guidelines. She died in police custody on September 16.

Iranian authorities said Amini died from a heart attack, but people believe police brutality played a role in her death.

Now, women in Iran are protesting by taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair in public. Iranian journalists are reporting that upwards of 40 people have already died in the demonstrations across the country, including Ghazale Chelavi, Hananah Kia, Minu Majidi, and Mahsa Gogoi.

This past weekend, Vancouver’s thriving Iranian community and its allies came out to raise their voices against the Iranian regime for stifling personal freedoms, especially when it comes to women.

So far, two major protests have taken place in the city, with the last one being held on Sunday in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Protesters chanted, “Azaadi!” The word translates to “freedom” in Persian.

@zuzzaism Be their voice 📢 #mahsaamini #vancouver #vancouverbc #bc #iran #iranprotests #canada ♬ Richter: On the Nature of Daylight – Orchestral Version – Max Richter Orchestra & Lorenz Dangel

People could be seen chopping their hair off in public in a show of solidarity with the Iranian protesters risking their lives to make a statement.

@raminbarpa #mahsaamini ♬ Originalton – Ramin

Tens of thousands people attended the rally, which made its way through the downtown core in the afternoon. Some attendees said it was the largest gathering they had ever seen in Vancouver.

@dipperpinesismybf♬ original sound – anita

One of the slogans used in the protests globally is “Zann. Zindagi. Azaadi.”

It translates to “Woman. Life. Freedom.”

Protests against the Iranian regime continue to erupt across Canada, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians — families, professionals, students, and tradespeople.

Just last year, Canada welcomed over 11,000 immigrants from the country.

