50% off fares for teenagers on Hullo Ferries this summer

Teenagers can save big on their fares this summer when travelling on the high-speed passenger ferry service between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo.

Hullo Ferries is providing youth ages 13 to 18 with a 50% discount on Comfort class seats, which is the service’s economy class on the lower deck.

Fares for this youth age group will be only $19.99 one-way — half the normal price of $39.99 one-way on Comfort class. Roundtrip fares will be further discounted from the normal price of $75.00 to $37.50 on Comfort class.

This big discount is valid on all sailings between July 2 and August 31, 2024.

Teenagers travelling without an adult can access this offer by coming to the terminals to buy their tickets in person. Passengers are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before departure, as this offer is first-come, first-served. It should also be noted that Hullo Ferries only accepts card payments at its terminals.

Teenagers travelling with an adult can book their tickets online by choosing “Child” in the number of passengers field. For online bookings, ensure that a child’s ticket is purchased with an adult or senior ticket.

Youth aged two to 12 and seniors ages 65 and over already regularly enjoy $19.99 fares each way and $35.00 roundtrip under the Comfort class, while ages two and under travel for free.

The discounted offer does not include add-ons such as seat selection and large luggage. Onboard Comfort class amenities include free WiFi and charging through USB and a shared AC charging port.

For the months of July and August 2024, Hullo Ferries is running six sailings each way (12 roundtrips) per day on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, three sailings each way (six roundtrips) per day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and seven sailings each way (14 roundtrips) per day on Saturdays.

This includes regular late-night sailings on Saturdays from Nanaimo at 8 pm and from Vancouver at 11 pm throughout the months of July and August. But these frequencies do not include any of the scheduled special event sailings for all other days of the week on select nights, which provide Vancouver Island residents with a more convenient way of returning home after attending a major concert or sports event in downtown Vancouver.

The late-night Saturday sailings also enable Vancouver Island residents to enjoy the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks on two festival nights, July 20 (Portugal) and July 27 (United Kingdom).

Hullo Ferries’ terminals are located in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building at Coal Harbour (next to the seaplane docks) in downtown Vancouver and the Nanaimo Port Authority facility near downtown Nanaimo. The Vancouver Island terminal is about a 15-minute walk to downtown Nanaimo, but this terminal is also directly served by a pay parking lot, a passenger drop-off and pick-up area, Hullo Ferries’ free shuttle bus service, a BC Transit bus route, Modo Car Share, and Evo Car Share Return and Evolve’s e-bike share.

The high-speed passenger-only ferry service has an end-to-end travel time of about 75 minutes. The 350-seat, two-level catamaran ships can reach speeds of up to 38 knots (70 km/hr) in open water in the Strait of Georgia.

In late May 2024, Hullo Ferries achieved the milestone of recording over 250,000 boardings on its service. It will mark its one-year anniversary next month.