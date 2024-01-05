BC Transit expands bus service to reach Hullo Ferries' Nanaimo terminal

The accessibility and convenience of reaching Hullo Ferries’ terminal in Nanaimo is now further improved by a direct BC Transit bus link.

Starting on January 7, BC Transit’s No. 25 Ferry Shuttle bus route will make three trips every day reaching the high-speed passenger ferry and Helijet terminal at the Port of Nanaimo through a rerouting of this existing bus service.

The No. 25 runs between Woodgrove Centre and the Hullo Ferries terminal, with stops along the way at downtown Nanaimo, BC Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal, and other locations.

As the route’s new terminus, the No. 25 will depart from Hullo Ferries’ terminal daily at 10:35 am, 3:17 pm, and 6:59 pm. As of this month, Hullo Ferries’ has four roundtrip sailings per day on its regular schedule.

This BC Transit service supplements Hullo Ferries’ free shuttle bus between the terminal and downtown Nanaimo, which runs every day, too.

According to Hullo Ferries, it has recorded over 100,000 boardings since its service first launched in mid-August 2023.

“We’re excited about the recent updates to route 25, which makes it even easier for people to access our fast ferry. The BC Transit service provided for the Regional District of Nanaimo is another positive step forward in our commitment to creating better connectivity and transportation options for the community,” said Hullo Ferries CEO Alastair Caddick in a statement.

“We believe this bus route will not only enhance the experience for current guests but also make it easier for new travellers looking for a fast, reliable, and enjoyable way to travel between the island and Lower Mainland.”

Additionally, five extra trips will be made daily to serve BC Ferries’ Departure Bay ferry terminal, which is achieved by discontinuing the No. 25’s link to Vancouver Island University. To improve service reliability, the No. 25 will no longer wait for BC Ferries’ vessels that are running late.