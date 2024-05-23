Evo Car Share further expands services in Burnaby and to Hullo Ferries

Evo Car Share has just made two service area expansions in Metro Vancouver and to an all-new area on Vancouver Island.

The company’s home zone for its car share service within Burnaby has been further expanded eastwards along Dawson Street to Holdom Avenue to SkyTrain Holdom Station within the Brentwood Town Centre area, and a new home zone area has also been created in the area of the City of Lougheed shopping mall to SkyTrain Lougheed Town Centre Station along North Road.

This follows Evo’s initial home zone expansion this past January into the residential areas of Burnaby Heights, Willingdon Heights, and Metrotown.

Additionally, Evo introduced an Evo Return area for its car share service at Hullo Ferries’ Nanaimo terminal. Those using the high-speed passenger-only ferry service can use the Evo app to reserve an Evo Return up to 30 days ahead for a guaranteed car share vehicle at Hullo’s Nanaimo terminal when they arrive. Just to start, Evo has introduced two Evo Returns, with the possibility of adding more based on demand.

Additionally, Evo has now launched its e-bike share service within Nanaimo, with an initial 16 e-bike share parking zones and a fleet of 100 e-bikes that will be gradually rolled out across downtown Nanaimo starting this month. By summer, Evo will add e-bike share parking zones at Hullo Ferries’ Nanaimo terminal and BC Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

The e-bike share service is also available through the Evo app.

“We’re always looking for new ways for Evo to help people get around easier and open up the possibility of new adventures,” said Amitis Khorsandi, director of Evo Car Share, in a statement.

“Hullo is a fast and super convenient way to get from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo and since it’s car free, Evo Return and Evolve E-Bikes can help those who need a vehicle or want to explore by e-bike when they arrive. Access to beautiful hikes and beaches is so important, particularly for travellers without a vehicle.”

Hullo Ferries’ Nanaimo terminal is also served by a BC Transit bus route, and the company operates a free shuttle bus between the terminal and select destinations in downtown Nanaimo.

The company reported today it has passed the milestone of welcoming 250,000 passengers on its high-speed passenger ferry service between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo, with each sailing taking about 75 minutes. It first launched in August 2023.