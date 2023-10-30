Hullo Ferries launches free shuttle bus for downtown Nanaimo terminal

Just in time for the cold and wet season, Hullo Ferries has launched a new complimentary amenity that improves the accessibility of its Vancouver Island ferry terminal.

The high-speed ferry company is now operating a free shuttle bus between its ferry terminal at the Port of Nanaimo facility and two key locations in downtown Nanaimo.

This includes a stop at the Coast Bastion Hotel at 11 Bastian Street, and a stop at the corner of Port Drive and Front Street, which is adjacent to the BC Transit bus loop and Port Place Shopping Centre.

The shuttle bus runs daily between 10 am and 8 pm and holds up to 20 passengers.

According to the company, passengers are welcome to bring luggage, pets, and belongings onto the shuttle bus.

The new free service greatly enhances the accessibility and affordability of the service for passengers who are arriving or leaving the Nanaimo terminal on foot. It is otherwise a walk through industrial port lands between downtown Nanaimo and the ferry terminal — about a 15-minute walk to to the shopping centre and bus loop, and about a 20-minute walk to the Coast Bastion Hotel.

Alternatively, passengers can park their vehicle at Hullo Ferries’ parking lot right next to the Nanaimo terminal. There are 200 parking stalls, with rates set at $5 for three hours, $14 for the first day, and a daily rate of $25 for an additional 24 hours.

For the months of November and December, Hullo Ferries is continuing its regular schedule of four roundtrips (eight sailings) per day between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo.

As well, the last daily sailing leaving Vancouver at 9:30 pm for 14 nights over the course of both months combined will be pushed to later into the night to accommodate Vancouver Island residents attending a scheduled major concert or sports game in downtown Vancouver. This provides a more affordable alternative to an overnight hotel stay in Vancouver.

Over the 2023 holiday period, there will be reduced sailings, with two roundtrips (four sailings) on December 24, zero sailings on December 25, two roundtrips (four sailings) on December 31, and three roundtrips (six sailings) on January 1.

The November and December special event sailing schedule departing from Vancouver is as follows:

Saturday, November 4: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars BC Place: CFL semi-finals BC Lions vs. Calgary

Wednesday, November 8: 11:55 pm departure Rogers Arena: Kiss concert

Tuesday, November 14: 11:55 pm departure Rogers Arena: Shania Twain concert

Wednesday, November 15: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders

Saturday, November 18: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

Monday, November 20: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, November 28: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Thursday, November 30: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights

Tuesday, December 5: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils BC Place: Women’s National Soccer — Canada vs. Australia

Thursday, December 7: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild

Saturday, December 9: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Sunday, December 10: 11:55 pm departure Rogers Arena: Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias concert

Thursday, December 14: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers

Saturday, December 23: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks

Thursday, December 28: 11 pm departure Rogers Arena: Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers



Each sailing on Hullo Ferries carries an end-to-end travel time of about 75 minutes, with vessels reaching speeds of up to 40 knots (74 km/hr) in open water.