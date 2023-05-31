Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias to perform in Vancouver

There’s a seriously epic concert planned for Vancouver this winter, and the lineup will have you livin’ la vida loca.

Superstars Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias are going on tour together, and they’re stopping in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on December 10.

Each of these singers is a powerhouse in their own right, and they’re coming together for The Trilogy Tour across North America. The shows will feature three headlining sets from each artist.

“It’s a true honour to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) said in a news release. “We’re excited to …. give fans the time of their lives. Dale!”

Tickets for the Vancouver show go on sale Sunday, June 4 at 9 pm PT. They start as low as $60, not including service charges.