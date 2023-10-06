As we start preparing for our holiday get-togethers, it’s important to remember to include a bevy of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks that your guests will enjoy. To help make those festive events even easier, Guinness has just launched their new non-alcoholic stout in Canada.

Boasting all the things you love about the beautifully smooth-tasting beer, Guinness 0 gives you the ideally balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness, just non-alcoholic. The latest innovation in the brand’s beer lineup is also only 70 calories per 440 ml can.

Guinness 0 joins the core lineup from the iconic Irish brewery, which also includes the newly released Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.

Keeping with the traditional brewing methods to ensure the same taste, the brewers at St. James’s Gate used the same natural ingredients of water, barley, hops, and yeast, before gently removing the alcohol through a cold filtration process.

Letting the alcohol filter out without presenting thermal stress to the beer, this cold filtration process protects the beer’s integrity, allowing it to maintain its taste and character.

After the process is completed, the brewers carefully blend and balance the flavours in the newly filtered non-alcoholic beer to make sure it matches Guinness’ distinct flavour profile and quality.

To help introduce Guinness 0 to Canada, the brand linked up with Toronto’s renowned and award-winning mentalist and psychological illusionist, Kevin Hamdan, to perform amazing group acts, one-on-ones, and tricks of the mind thanks to the magic of Guinness 0.

The surprise performance at Yonge and Dundas Square took place during magic hour, featuring the added delight of an on-site vending machine. Those who were lucky enough to catch the activation could grab a free can of Guinness 0.

The Guinness 0 vending machine is also currently on tour, popping up at the CF Chinook Centre in Calgary between October 5 and October 8, or at Vancouver’s Waterfront Centre from October 12 to October 15.

If you’re curious to try this new non-alcoholic beer to see if it lives up to the hype, you can find Guinness 0 now at your local liquor retailer.