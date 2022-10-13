Canada's magical holiday train is returning to Metro Vancouver this year (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A beloved holiday tradition in Canada is returning to the rails for the first time in three years, and fans of all ages will get to celebrate across the country starting next month.

The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train will travel across Canada and the US this holiday season and will be making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18.

This year, two trains will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of communities while raising money, food and awareness for local food banks.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” said Keith Creel, CP’s president and chief executive officer, in a release. “We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

Over $21 million and five million pounds of food for community food banks have been collected across North America since the program launched in 1999.

One CP Holiday Train travels exclusively through Canada while the other makes stops in both Canada and the US. The tour will feature 168 free live shows and this year’s lineup features a variety of stand-out artists.

The US Holiday Train leaves Montreal on November 22 and brings country star Brittany Kennell and three-time Juno nominee Don Amero to communities in Maine and Quebec.

Canadian Country Music Award-winner Lindsey Ell and acclaimed vocal trio Texas Hill will perform for communities in New York, southern Ontario, Illinois and Missouri. Folk-Rock icon Alan Doyle and singer-songwriter Kelly Prescott will help the train wrap up its annual journey with the final show on December 18 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Holiday Train departs Montreal on November 27 and follows CP tracks west to Vancouver. Juno Award-winner Tenille Townes and Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee will perform free concerts in support of local food banks from Montreal to Calgary.

Chart-topping country singer McKenzie Porter and platinum-selling artist Virginia to Vegas are making their Holiday Train debut and will finish out the tour wrapping up in Metro Vancouver on December 18.