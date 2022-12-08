Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" and support the food bank this holiday season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

More Canadians are using Food Banks than ever before, with 2022 seeing the highest amount of visits in the country’s history.

To help care for hungry individuals and families close to home, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank (GVFB) and Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) are partnering for a special fundraiser screening of a holiday classic this month.

VIFF is hosting a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Vancity Theatre on Sunday, December 18, with all proceeds going to GVFB to feed those most in need this holiday season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Int. Film Festival (@viffest)

The seasonal favourite from 1946 stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a despondent businessman who is given a miraculous opportunity to experience a world where he was never born.

Produced and directed by Frank Capra, It’s a Wonderful Life was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. American Film Institute awarded the film number one on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time.

Plus it gave the world the iconic line, “Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”

Vancity Theatre offers a massive 33 ft screen, 4K projection and 7.1 Dolby surround sound. Plus you can enjoy the film on plush seats with plenty of legroom and double armrests.

General admission tickets for It’s a Wonderful Life are $10, though you can choose to increase your support for GVFB by purchasing your seat for $15, $20 or $25.

When: December 18, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver

Tickets: $10, or increase your support by purchasing tickets at $15, $20, or $25. Purchase online