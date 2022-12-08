EventsChristmas

Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" and support the food bank this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 8 2022, 11:20 pm
Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" and support the food bank this holiday season
It's a Wonderful Life (NBC/Facebook)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Winter Harp New Westminster

Thu, December 15, 7:00pm

Winter Harp New Westminster
Graffiti immersive experience

Fri, December 16, 7:00pm

Graffiti immersive experience
Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance

Wed, December 21, 7:30pm

Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance
Wizkid

Sat, April 1, 7:30pm

Wizkid
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

More Canadians are using Food Banks than ever before, with 2022 seeing the highest amount of visits in the country’s history.

To help care for hungry individuals and families close to home, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank (GVFB) and Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) are partnering for a special fundraiser screening of a holiday classic this month.

VIFF is hosting a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Vancity Theatre on Sunday, December 18, with all proceeds going to GVFB to feed those most in need this holiday season.

The seasonal favourite from 1946 stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a despondent businessman who is given a miraculous opportunity to experience a world where he was never born.

Produced and directed by Frank Capra, It’s a Wonderful Life was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. American Film Institute awarded the film number one on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time.

Plus it gave the world the iconic line, “Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”

Vancity Theatre offers a massive 33 ft screen, 4K projection and 7.1 Dolby surround sound. Plus you can enjoy the film on plush seats with plenty of legroom and double armrests.

General admission tickets for It’s a Wonderful Life are $10, though you can choose to increase your support for GVFB by purchasing your seat for $15, $20 or $25.

It’s a Wonderful Life Food Bank Fundraiser Event

When: December 18, 2022
Time: 1:30 pm
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour St, Vancouver
Tickets: $10, or increase your support by purchasing tickets at $15, $20, or $25. Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.