How to observe the brilliant Perseid meteor shower around Vancouver

This weekend, the Perseid meteor shower, arguably the biggest space event of the year, is expected to dazzle in the sky above us, and you could get a great view in Vancouver.

Thankfully, what should help is that the forecast is mostly clear, minus a few clouds.

Weather alone isn’t all that needs to be considered, so here’s how and where you can catch the Perseid meteor shower in Vancouver.

The Perseid meteor shower is active for over a month between July 17 and August 24, but this weekend is the peak.

In and around Vancouver, as with any stargazing-type experience, you’ll want to stray away from areas with light pollution.

We connected with the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre for tips and potential viewing spots.

Some notable locations include Beaver Lake in Stanley Park. If you’re in the Fraser Valley or don’t mind a trip in that direction, Aldergrove Regional Park and MacDonald Park in Abbotsford would also be ideal viewing spots.

The best time to view the shower will be during the late hours of Saturday, August 12, and early hours of August 13. Thankfully, this year’s shower doesn’t coincide with a full moon, meaning a darker sky.

While the meteors will be visible after dark, between midnight and 2 am will offer the best view.

The space centre suggests that parks are the darkest places in Vancouver and around the Lower Mainland. It also says to lay on your back and look up toward the big dipper.

DarkSky is an excellent resource for locating a suitable dark sky location around you.

The final piece of advice from the space centre is when you look up, be patient!