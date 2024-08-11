Cool down ahead: Vancouver weather set to flip abruptly

For those who have been longing for a break from the summer heat, here’s some good news –the weather in Vancouver is set to bring a serious cool down this week.

According to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that are expected to reach a high of 23°C.

Once we get through the day, the heat will shut off abruptly as temperatures cool down to the low 20s for most of the upcoming week.

Monday brings mainly cloud cover to the region as temperatures dip further—by Tuesday, the forecast high is only 19°C, ECCC predicts.

Temperatures could rise slightly on Wednesday and Thursday to 22°C but are expected to drop back to 19°C by the weekend, according to the forecast.

There is a chance of showers in Vancouver during the start and end of the week, so remember to carry your umbrella.