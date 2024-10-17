Whistler is hiking lift ticket prices — again.

Walk-up window lift tickets for spontaneous skiers and snowboarders will cost $330 before tax this year. That’s up 10% from just under $300 last year.

Whistler raised eyebrows in 2023 by raising the price of same-day lift to 1.5 times the 2022-23 season price. With this year’s increase, it appears the mountain isn’t done adjusting its pricing model.

The mountain encourages skiers to “save” by purchasing in advance. A single-day pass at Whistler Blackcomb purchased right now costs $151 before tax, but that price usually disappears once ski season starts.

The mountain also advertises bundled ski days or a season pass to lower the cost per day. Those prices are still increasing, though. The price of both types of Whistler Blackcomb’s season pass — mountain-specific and Epic Pass — has climbed by more than $100 since last year.

“Epic Pass prices at the time of launch in 2021 reflected a 20% price reset. Since then, prices have gone up slightly each year, generally in line with inflation,” Whistler Blackcomb/Vail spokesperson Dane Gergovich told Daily Hive earlier this year.

Last year, the start of the season served skiers with unseasonably warm temperatures and muddy conditions on the mountain. But this year’s long-term winter forecast paints a different picture. The Farmer’s Almanac calls for a “bone-chilling cold” with a La Nina winter ahead.

