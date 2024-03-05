Whistler Blackcomb season pass prices are climbing, again

If you are an avid skier or snowboarder in BC, there’s a good chance you were expecting this news.

Whistler Blackcomb is once again increasing its prices, and it might be smart to start budgeting now if you want to shred some pow at this iconic spot next year.

The prices for the 2024/2025 season are C$1,403 for a season pass, up from C$1,299 last year, or an increase of more than $100.

For the Epic Pass, which is an option for the occasional rider, that price has jumped from C$1,235.91 to C$1,334.37.

We asked Whistler Blackcomb/Vail spokesperson Dane Gergovich why these prices keep climbing.

“Epic Pass prices at the time of launch in 2021 reflected a 20% price reset. Since then, prices have gone up slightly each year, generally in line with inflation,” he told Daily Hive, adding that the price of the pass doesn’t seem to be deterring people as it’s one of their fastest-growing products.

While inflation continues to hurt Canadians, the most recent Statistics Canada report put the rate at 2.9%, while the price increase for the season pass alone jumped by 8%.

“We are proud of the value we provide Pass Holders through our array of affordable Pass options, whether it is the full Epic Pass with access to an expanding portfolio of world-class resorts, or the Epic Day Pass, where guests can ski/ride for as low as $44-$93 per day next winter,” Gergovich added.

For those who are still upset over the high cost of skiing this year, despite the season’s rough start where many lifts had to be closed due to the lack of snow and unseasonably warm temperatures, unfortunately, Whistler Blackcomb is not offering any make-goods.

“We do not provide next-season discounts for guests who skied on a Pass product this season and don’t believe they got their money’s worth. Please review our Epic Coverage Refund Policy Terms and Conditions,” he added.

The only Pacific Northwest mountain that we could find offering discounts for the bad conditions was Mount Baker in Washington.

There are some savings in store if you bundle up, but if you wait too long, many of those options disappear.

“Any guest planning to visit Whistler Blackcomb from 1-10 days next season can ski or ride from C$91 per day with the Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass. Big savings compared to lift ticket prices!” Gergovich said.

We won’t know the cost of the peak season tickets until later, but we can guess they won’t be dropping below the 2023/2024 season price of $299 plus tax, which made headlines and led to a lot of online outrage.

While Whistler Blackcomb has announced it would also be rolling out hands-free Mobile Passes and Mobile Lift Tickets next season, some were quick to point out that mobile phones aren’t the most reliable in cold weather, so if that makes you nervous, there’s still the “old-school” option to refill your ski card, which you can pick up at the hill or get mailed to you.

Plus, there’s also a brand-new chair with Jersey Cream set to be replaced with a new six-person, high-speed lift, part of the $214 million capital plan for next year, Whistler Blackcomb said.