BC ski resort ranked among the best in Canada

British Columbia is home to some beautiful places to ski, and a lesser-known contender was just ranked as one of the top ski resorts in the country.

Big White Ski Resort was ranked as the fourth best place to ski in Canada by the Condé Nast Traveller UK Readers’ Choice Awards.

The rankings were calculated from votes from over 125,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers in the UK, who shared their global travel experiences.

Sitting just under an hour’s drive away from Kelowna, the Big White Ski Resort has welcomed visitors since 1963 with stunning snow-capped mountains and perfect ski conditions.

The family-owned and operated spot offers ski-in ski-out accommodations and over 2,765 acres of skiable terrain for skiers and snowboarders of all experience levels.

Winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy the diverse ski terrain day and night, as the resort boasts the largest night skiing area in Western Canada.

This truly is the ideal place for the 2024/2025 ski season.

“As a family-owned and operated resort, this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort. “We’re especially grateful to our guests, whose passion for exploring our world-renowned Okanagan Champagne Powder helped make this possible.”

Big White Ski Resort joins the likes of Whistler and Banff as one of the top 15 ski resorts in North America.

This year’s ski season at Big White Ski Resort begins on November 28, and early bird season passes are available until October 20.

