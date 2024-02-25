Teams calling Canucks about Elias Pettersson's trade availability: report

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly been getting calls from other teams inquiring about the availability of star forward Elias Pettersson.

This comes after a week filled with conflicting reports that the Canucks had offered the 25-year-old a long-term contract worth $96 million. The initial reporting of that offer came from The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta.

However, multiple insiders have since disputed that claim, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman saying that he has no proof that an offer was made on the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Friedman gave an update on the situation on Saturday night, saying that the flurry of reporting around their star centerman has caused teams to inquire with the Canucks about whether or not they are open to moving Pettersson in a trade.

“I think what that has led to is teams calling the Canucks and saying, ‘What exactly is going on here, and could he be available?'” reported Friedman.

“The Canucks do not want to comment on this, they feel the noise is already enough, but they are telling teams, ‘We are trying to sign him, and that is our goal.'”

The initial contract offer reported would pay Pettersson a handsome $12 million a season over eight years. This would make him one of the highest-paid players in the entire league, behind only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. It would also set a record for Swedish players in the NHL, surpassing Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, who signed a $92 million contract earlier this season.

It’s hard to argue that Petterson isn’t worth breaking the bank for. He has had a couple of fantastic seasons on the West Coast, scoring 102 points last season and is on pace to break 100 again this year.

Outside of captain Quinn Hughes, he is perhaps the team’s most important leader on and off the ice.

Getting Petterson signed to a long-term deal will be the top priority for the Canucks heading into the offseason; we will see if all this noise spurs some action sooner rather than later.