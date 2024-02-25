SportsHockeyCanucks

The Green Men make glorious return to Canucks game at Rogers Arena

Feb 25 2024
Everyone’s favourite green spandex-suited Vancouver Canucks fans returned to Rogers Arena tonight.

Eight years after they last suited up, The Green Men surprised and delighted Canucks fans with a WWE-style entrance during the first period of Vancouver’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk struggled to keep a straight face in the penalty box, as The Green Men gyrated their hips and wiggled their arms in the air.

Often imitated but never duplicated since they retired from terrorizing penalized opponents years ago, there was no doubt that this was Sully and Force, the real Green Men.

 

