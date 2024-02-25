The Green Men make glorious return to Canucks game at Rogers Arena

Everyone’s favourite green spandex-suited Vancouver Canucks fans returned to Rogers Arena tonight.

Eight years after they last suited up, The Green Men surprised and delighted Canucks fans with a WWE-style entrance during the first period of Vancouver’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk struggled to keep a straight face in the penalty box, as The Green Men gyrated their hips and wiggled their arms in the air.

SURPRISE! We can't believe it's been 8yrs since we suited up. Let's blow the roof off this place Vancouver! We have some fun stuff planned 😎🧇 — Green Men (@TheGreenMen) February 25, 2024

Often imitated but never duplicated since they retired from terrorizing penalized opponents years ago, there was no doubt that this was Sully and Force, the real Green Men.

THE Green Men are back! pic.twitter.com/qvSsQZf7x8 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 25, 2024

The Green Men are SO back! 🟢 Welcome home, @TheGreenMen! pic.twitter.com/7QuT0zExiW — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2024

Absolute perfection by the #Canucks bringing back the Green Men with a Bruin in the box pic.twitter.com/akeoR219Sq — Ally Penders (@AllyPenders) February 25, 2024