Canucks sign GM Patrik Allvin to multi-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager Patrik Allvin. It’s a multi-year deal that will keep the executive on the West Coast for the foreseeable future.

The Swedish executive has helped orchestrate a massive turnaround for the franchise that is currently in first place.

He was hired on January 26, 2022, and at that point, the Canucks were seventh in the Pacific Division with 41 points across 42 games. This year, the team has earned 71 points from its first 49 games.

Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford announced today that General Manager Patrik Allvin has signed a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/DoPsahWptW — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 31, 2024

This is the first time Allvin has been an NHL GM, and he is a front-runner to win the league’s Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for his efforts this season.

Some of the major moves made during his tenure so far include the team re-signing J.T. Miller, trading a first-round pick for Filip Hronek, and committing to the biggest buyout in NHL history.

“Patrik has done a terrific job in helping us rebuild our hockey team both on and off the ice,” commented President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford in a press release. “He has worked tirelessly to create a new culture and identity that embodies the important attributes of hard work, structure and dedication. With an ever-present win-the-day mentality, Patrik’s leadership skills will be a key driver for our organization moving forward.”

The 49-year-old is the first Swedish general manager in NHL history. Prior to assuming this role, he worked for the Pittsburgh Penguins for more than a decade.

“I want to thank the Aquilini family and Jim Rutherford for providing me this incredible opportunity,” said Allvin. “The privilege of staying on to continue what we started here with the Canucks means so very much to me and my family. While our group has taken many positive steps forward, the job is not done. We will continue to push and put in the work necessary to build a championship-caliber team.”