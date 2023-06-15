FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

House of Dosas just opened a new location in South Surrey

Hanna McLean
|
Jun 15 2023, 8:28 pm
Max Hill/Daily Hive

A well-loved local gem is expanding, as House of Dosas has opened its new Metro Vancouver location.

Fans of the Kingsway restaurant can now get their favourite South Indian Dravidian eats from the concept’s new outpost in South Surrey.

Located at 1724 152 Street, this new spot is open from 11 am to 11 pm, 365 days a year.

This spot is well-known for its selection of dosas and bites like vadai (savoury donuts), curries, and biriyani.

House of Dosas

Max Hill/Daily Hive

House of Dosas offers a killer Monday dosa deal at both locations: $5.99 on all dosas for dine-in or takeout.

Be sure to check this new spot out when you can!

House of Dosas — Surrey

Address: 1724 152 Street, Surrey

Instagram

