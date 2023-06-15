While some businesses are increasing their prices as a result of inflation and rising food costs, one Vancouver bakery has decided to reduce prices instead.

Foret Noire Cafe, the Vancouver-based French-inspired patisserie, has announced that it will be reducing the prices of its products.

In an announcement shared on its Instagram account today, the patisserie explained the “Foret Noire Cafe Corporation has important decisions we have made in response to the current economic challenges our community is facing.”

“As you may be aware, the market is experiencing inflation, causing financial strains for many individuals and businesses,” the note continued.

Starting this month, Foret Noire will be reducing the prices of its products and services as a reflection of its “commitment to our customers and our dedication to making a positive difference during these difficult times.”

Dished reached out to the company for details on how it came to this business decision and was told that, while this decision will “affect a percentage of our company’s profits in the short term,” the long-term benefits will “far outweigh this temporary setback.”

“We firmly believe that supporting our society and giving back to the community is not only a moral obligation but also a strategic move that will enhance our brand reputation and drive long-term growth,” Mazen J, founder and CEO of Foret Noire tells Dished.

The company hopes that this gesture of support will help reinforce its commitment to its customer base.

“We encourage all businesses to participate in the necessary steps to effectively promote their commitment to society. Let’s work together to create a positive impact on both our business and the communities we serve.”

Foret Noire did not share exactly what this price reduction would look like for customers, but Dished will update this story as more details emerge.

Foret Noire operates two locations in Vancouver, one on Robson Street and one on West Broadway.