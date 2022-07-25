7 places to go on a "hot girl walk" around Surrey (PHOTOS)
Watch out, Surrey; hot girls coming through.
You don’t have to fear the hot girl walk fitness fad from TikTok – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like. Hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.
According to the self-proclaimed Creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is simple – an outdoor walk for at least 3.2 km.
The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.
If you can wear a matching athleticwear set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.
Hot girl walks:
1. Crescent Beach
View this post on Instagram
For a low-key oceanfront walk that still has gorgeous views, check out Crescent Beach. This adorable seaside town is like a hidden gem in Surrey. A walkway all along the sea is just what you need.
2. White Rock Promenade
View this post on Instagram
For a hot girl walk that’s all about seeing and being seen, promenade your way along the White Rock Pier, green juice in hand.
3. Bear Creek Park
View this post on Instagram
This family-friendly park is like a little oasis in Surrey. There are even lush gardens bursting with colour in the spring and summer months.
4. Tynehead Regional Park
View this post on Instagram
Take your hot self for a walk amidst the forest and meadows of Tynehead Regional Park. There are a ton of trails in here if you wanted to spend your day off racking up your steps.
5. Kwomais Point Park
View this post on Instagram
Walk out past the giant 80-year-old firs and maples to the viewpoint at Kwomais Point Park to inspire main-character energy while you gaze out over the sea.
6. Serpentine Fen
View this post on Instagram
This convenient nature trail loop is perfect for catching up on your podcasts or audiobooks while looking out for birds on your hot girl walk.
7. Green Timbers Urban Forest Park
View this post on Instagram
Just off the Fraser Highway, Green Timbers is Surrey’s version of Stanley Park. This massive green space is yours to explore, and there’s even a lake.