Curated

7 places to go on a "hot girl walk" around Surrey (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 25 2022, 8:00 pm
7 places to go on a "hot girl walk" around Surrey (PHOTOS)
Dusan Jovic/Unsplash | Lijuan Guo/Shutterstock

Watch out, Surrey; hot girls coming through.

You don’t have to fear the hot girl walk fitness fad from TikTok – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like. Hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.

According to the self-proclaimed Creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is simple – an outdoor walk for at least 3.2 km.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleticwear set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.

Hot girl walks:

1. Crescent Beach

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DanielleBremner (@daniellebremner)

For a low-key oceanfront walk that still has gorgeous views, check out Crescent Beach. This adorable seaside town is like a hidden gem in Surrey. A walkway all along the sea is just what you need.

2. White Rock Promenade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Napat Yujiseri (@bxight.x)

For a hot girl walk that’s all about seeing and being seen, promenade your way along the White Rock Pier, green juice in hand.

3. Bear Creek Park

This family-friendly park is like a little oasis in Surrey. There are even lush gardens bursting with colour in the spring and summer months.

4. Tynehead Regional Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MONICA 🤎 (@monicarose.x)

Take your hot self for a walk amidst the forest and meadows of Tynehead Regional Park. There are a ton of trails in here if you wanted to spend your day off racking up your steps.

5. Kwomais Point Park

Walk out past the giant 80-year-old firs and maples to the viewpoint at Kwomais Point Park to inspire main-character energy while you gaze out over the sea.

6. Serpentine Fen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jannine Valladolid (@jajaniiine)

This convenient nature trail loop is perfect for catching up on your podcasts or audiobooks while looking out for birds on your hot girl walk.

7. Green Timbers Urban Forest Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shriya Singh (@shriya1709)

Just off the Fraser Highway, Green Timbers is Surrey’s version of Stanley Park. This massive green space is yours to explore, and there’s even a lake.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.