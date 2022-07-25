7 places to go on a "hot girl walk" around Surrey (PHOTOS)

Watch out, Surrey; hot girls coming through.

You don’t have to fear the hot girl walk fitness fad from TikTok – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like. Hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.

According to the self-proclaimed Creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is simple – an outdoor walk for at least 3.2 km.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleticwear set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.

Hot girl walks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DanielleBremner (@daniellebremner)

For a low-key oceanfront walk that still has gorgeous views, check out Crescent Beach. This adorable seaside town is like a hidden gem in Surrey. A walkway all along the sea is just what you need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Napat Yujiseri (@bxight.x)

For a hot girl walk that’s all about seeing and being seen, promenade your way along the White Rock Pier, green juice in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarice Bahizire בהירה (@itsclaricebahizire)

This family-friendly park is like a little oasis in Surrey. There are even lush gardens bursting with colour in the spring and summer months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONICA 🤎 (@monicarose.x)

Take your hot self for a walk amidst the forest and meadows of Tynehead Regional Park. There are a ton of trails in here if you wanted to spend your day off racking up your steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nav Kaur *Travel Youtuber* (@navkaur.co)

Walk out past the giant 80-year-old firs and maples to the viewpoint at Kwomais Point Park to inspire main-character energy while you gaze out over the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannine Valladolid (@jajaniiine)

This convenient nature trail loop is perfect for catching up on your podcasts or audiobooks while looking out for birds on your hot girl walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Singh (@shriya1709)

Just off the Fraser Highway, Green Timbers is Surrey’s version of Stanley Park. This massive green space is yours to explore, and there’s even a lake.