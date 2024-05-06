FoodShoppingCurated

10 South Asian specialty shops to discover in Surrey's Payal Business Centre

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
May 6 2024, 2:08 pm
10 South Asian specialty shops to discover in Surrey's Payal Business Centre
edportraitphotography/Instagram | Payal Business Centre/Facebook | Chaiiwala/Instagram

Surrey is home to countless hidden gems, and many unique spots are found in the Payal Business Centre.

This popular area is located in the heart of the city. For locals, it is a bustling area with plenty of people who wander through the Indian and Pakistani shops, restaurants, banquets, and incredible clothing stores. 

Shopping

One of the top reasons people stop by this area is to shop for a wedding. So if you’re looking for something to wear this wedding season, here are some of our favourite shops, including budget-friendly options and designer boutiques.

Lux Collection 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lux collections (@luxcollections_)


Location: Unit 326, 8128 128th Street, Surrey

Dilli-06 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delhi 06 Designs (@delhi06designs)


Location: Unit 179, 8138 128th Street, Surrey

Bombay Collections

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aisha Amijee (@aishaamijee)


Location: Unit 108, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Meena Bazaar

Location: Unit 375, 8148 128th Street, Surrey

Patiala Fashions


Location: Unit 131, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Bhatia Fashions


Location: Unit 325, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Bharat Jewellers 


Location: Unit 155, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

For the ultimate guide to shopping for a South Asian wedding, check out our list of hidden gems, budget-friendly options, and designer boutiques here

Food & drinks

Of course, Surrey is known for its dynamic, growing destination for food. However, for some of the best eats in the city, you can find them at the Payal Business Centre.  

Some of the best spots include: 

Aggarwal Sweets

Brian B/Google Maps

This is a great place to break up a long shopping day and grab a quick, sweet treat. For another budget-friendly snack, ask for a veggie samosa, which only costs $1.50 with chutney. 

Of course, if you are a little hungrier, there are some incredible meal options (which remain to be affordably priced). 

Location: Unit 351, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Dragon Wok 

Narendra Kumar Vadapalli/Google Maps

Some of the best-tasting Indian-style Chinese food is in the Payal Business Center.

After eating at Dragon Wok, we wonder if you could find a restaurant that will dazzle your taste buds as much. 

Location: Unit 335, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Chaiiwala of London 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chaiiwala® (@chaiiwala)


Although this one is not in the Payal Business Centre, it is worth mentioning because it is so nearby. 

Located in the Little India Plaza (less than a four-minute walk from the Payal Business Centre), Chaiiwala of London is an incredible cafe known for its chai and Indian-style breakfast. 

Location: 12855 80th Avenue, Surrey

Did we miss any incredible spots worth mentioning? Let us know in the comments. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Dished
+ Shopping
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop