10 South Asian specialty shops to discover in Surrey's Payal Business Centre

Surrey is home to countless hidden gems, and many unique spots are found in the Payal Business Centre.

This popular area is located in the heart of the city. For locals, it is a bustling area with plenty of people who wander through the Indian and Pakistani shops, restaurants, banquets, and incredible clothing stores.

Shopping

One of the top reasons people stop by this area is to shop for a wedding. So if you’re looking for something to wear this wedding season, here are some of our favourite shops, including budget-friendly options and designer boutiques.

Location: Unit 326, 8128 128th Street, Surrey

Location: Unit 179, 8138 128th Street, Surrey

Location: Unit 108, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Location: Unit 375, 8148 128th Street, Surrey

Location: Unit 131, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Location: Unit 325, 8166 128th Street, Surrey



Location: Unit 155, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

For the ultimate guide to shopping for a South Asian wedding, check out our list of hidden gems, budget-friendly options, and designer boutiques here.

Food & drinks

Of course, Surrey is known for its dynamic, growing destination for food. However, for some of the best eats in the city, you can find them at the Payal Business Centre.

Some of the best spots include:

This is a great place to break up a long shopping day and grab a quick, sweet treat. For another budget-friendly snack, ask for a veggie samosa, which only costs $1.50 with chutney.

Of course, if you are a little hungrier, there are some incredible meal options (which remain to be affordably priced).

Location: Unit 351, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Some of the best-tasting Indian-style Chinese food is in the Payal Business Center.

After eating at Dragon Wok, we wonder if you could find a restaurant that will dazzle your taste buds as much.

Location: Unit 335, 8166 128th Street, Surrey

Although this one is not in the Payal Business Centre, it is worth mentioning because it is so nearby.

Located in the Little India Plaza (less than a four-minute walk from the Payal Business Centre), Chaiiwala of London is an incredible cafe known for its chai and Indian-style breakfast.

Location: 12855 80th Avenue, Surrey

Did we miss any incredible spots worth mentioning? Let us know in the comments.