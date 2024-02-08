Fun things to do in Surrey so you can avoid the long trip into Vancouver

If you grew up in Surrey, you might have found yourself leaving the city to find something fun to do. But with all the changes that the city has experienced over the years, there are now plenty of ways to spend your evenings that are a little closer to home.

As people are more seriously considering moving out of Vancouver’s downtown core and into surrounding cities, we’ve suggested that Surrey should be a top contender. Not only is Surrey a cheaper city to live in, but it’s making strides when it comes to the culture and nightlife.

Here are our favourite things to do in Surrey that can save you that long commute.

Nightlife

The Henry Public House



You don’t have to spend over an hour on the SkyTrain to find a nightclub where you and your besties can blow off some steam. Avoid the dreaded pricy Uber ride back home and just party in Surrey.

The usual haunts for those looking to dance the night away are The Henry and Taphouse.

We suggest Guildford Station Pub and Baselines Pub as two options for sports fans.

And for people looking to have a few drinks at a cute bar, we can’t rave enough about the Ruex Cafe & Bar and Dominion Bar + Kitchen.

Karaoke

You may not notice it at first, but there is the coolest underground karaoke spot in the Guildford area.

K Pop Karaoke Pub is located near the corner of 104 Avenue near 150 Street and is open for folks to book small or large private rooms to sing their hearts out.

In the lounge can be found liquor, bubble tea, and food to keep you fueled and courageously hitting those high notes.

Get competitive

Sandcastle Bowl Bar & Grill



If you’re looking for an activity, there are plenty of fun options in Surrey.

You can spice up a party at Bad Axe Throwing, play a game or two at Ambush Paintball, live out your wildest dreams at the Gobo VR Hub, or get uncomfortably competitive in a bowling match at Sandcastle Lanes.

Other honourable mentions include E-Exit and Central City Fun Park.

Outdoors

Haleigh



Surrey is home to 250 parks. No, we didn’t accidentally add a zero.

There are stunning nature trails throughout the city that are perfect to cycle through, or to use for a morning run or evening stroll.

Some obvious places to visit are Green Timbers Urban Forest, Crescent Beach, and Bear Creek Park.