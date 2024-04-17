CuratedOutdoors

6 spots to soak up the sun in Surrey 

Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock | City of Surrey/Instagram

Now that warmer temperatures are here and our winter coats are finally stored away, many of us are venturing around Metro Vancouver to take in the water views, colourful gardens and lush forests.

So if you find yourself in Surrey, we have some ideas of areas you should visit on a bright sunny day. 

Here are the six best spots to soak up the sun in Surrey:

Mud Bay Park

 

In Surrey, Mud Bay Park is known for its scenic shoreline trails along Boundary Bay to take advantage of.

If you’re looking for a leisurely stroll you can head down the three-kilometre nature trail, which takes about an hour and a half to complete.

It’s also a great place for those who love bird watching, as it’s home to a variety of shorebirds and waterfowl.

Barnston Island Regional Park

City of Surrey

If you’re craving a scenic day trip, we suggest escaping to this unincorporated island in Surrey.

Barnston Island Regional Park offers incredible views of the Fraser River and if you’re lucky you might even spot some wildlife.

The park has several trails to explore and picnic areas for visitors to enjoy a family-friendly outing.

Just be sure to check the ferry status before heading to the park.

Holland Park 

 

Likely the easiest park to visit because of its proximity to two major SkyTrain stations (King George and Surrey-Central), Holland Park is a beautiful and colourful urban park packed with amenities.

Here you can find Holland Gardens, basketball hoops, decorative fountains, a playground and a large sports field.

It’s just so convenient if you’re commuting into the downtown Surrey area.

Ben Stevenson View Park

 

This spot is a secret kept between many South Surrey locals and we understand why.

Found just off the beaten path in Ocean Park at Ben Stevenson View Park, you can enjoy the ocean views and solitude.

Surrey Public Wharf

City of Surrey

Located on the Fraser River, Surrey Public Wharf is a stunning place to rest and look over the water.

It’s also a great area for folks who love to fish as the nearby Wharf offers public boating access.

Crescent Beach

 

While it’s out of the way, this corner is worth the drive or bus trip down to enjoy its beach town vibe. 

It really feels like you’re a world away from Vancouver when you come here.

In the warm months, Crescent Beach is usually bustling and vibrant – filled with locals and tourists eating fish and chips beachside and chilling on the beaches.

If laying along the beach at Blackie Spit isn’t your thing, you can burn some energy by heading down the 1,001 Steps park trail and enjoying the waterfront views and natural areas on the way down.

City of Surrey

It’s not actually 1,001 steps, but there are a lot of them.

“About 200 metres along the trail you’ll find an underpass that provides access to the beach. The pathway and steps offer amazing ocean views, with opportunities for viewing harbour seals and other wildlife,” the City of Surrey site reads.

You can find the top of the steps at the westernmost point of 15A Avenue, off 126A Street.
