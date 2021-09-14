Hospitals will no longer be targeted by anti-vaccine card protesters

“We will not be at anymore hospitals.”

That’s the message from the group behind a series of anti-vaccination passport protests that took place around the country this month.

Kristen Nagle with Canadian Frontline Nurses put out a video on Instagram saying hate has been pouring in after the recent protests at hospitals and other locations in several provinces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Nagle (@kristen_nagle)

She says the group will be “taking a break” and that there will be no more protests at hospitals after she claims protesters were threatened.

While hospitals will no longer be targeted, Nagle says the group will revise its plans after they take some time to rebuild and recharge.

On September 1, there were hundreds of protesters around Vancouver General Hospital. The most recent protest, on September 13, was moved to Vancouver City Hall and saw a much smaller crowd.

In Toronto, protesters also gathered near healthcare centres along University Avenue.

The protests have been condemned by many, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.