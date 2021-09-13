Vaccine passport protesters demonstrate on Toronto's hospital row

Toronto police officers are on-scene at an anti-vaccine passport protest on hospital row. The force says the crowd has not yet blocked access to any of the healthcare centres along University Avenue.

Demonstrators who oppose vaccine passports gathered on hospital row Monday afternoon as part of a series of hospital protests planned across the country.

Political leaders and health experts have denounced the protests, saying it’s unfair to add stress to patients trying to get to their appointments and healthcare workers who are already strained.

“Demonstrations outside of hospitals not only put healthcare workers and staff at risk, but also patients who come to the hospital for care,” University Health Network said in a tweet. The organization operates at Toronto General Hospital.

Teams at UHN have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, often putting their own wellbeing aside, to protect those most at risk in our community. They have fought to keep the community safe, and deserve that same right to safety when coming to work.

Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement Monday afternoon condemning the planned protest.

Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement Monday afternoon condemning the planned protest.

In front of a hospital in Vancouver, a large anti-vaccine passport protest received widespread criticism over images of the crowd blocking an ambulance from driving down the road.

But so far, the Toronto protest has been smaller, and demonstrators have not yet blocked critical hospital services.

Toronto police tweeted that there have been no reports so far of the crowd obstructing patients or hospital staff. Hospital services have continued as normal, police added.

At least one counter-protester showed up to hospital row, appearing to make fun of the protesters with a sign calling them selfish and ignorant.

At least one counter-protester showed up to hospital row, appearing to make fun of the protesters with a sign calling them selfish and ignorant.

Canadian Frontline Nurses, the organization behind the anti-vaccine passport protests, staged “silent vigils” in 18 cities across the country Monday to oppose what they call “tyrannical” COVID-19 measures.

Fourteen demonstrations were held outside hospitals or medical buildings, including Toronto General Hospital, Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre, and the IH Community Health Services Centre in Kelowna.

