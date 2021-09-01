NewsCoronavirus

Hundreds of anti-vax protesters shut down traffic near Vancouver City Hall

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Sep 1 2021, 2:39 pm
Hundreds of anti-vax protesters shut down traffic near Vancouver City Hall
Claire Allen/Twitter

Hundreds of protesters have shut down traffic around Vancouver City Hall and the Vancouver General Hospital.

The rally, “My Body My Choice,” began at approximately 1 pm at VGH. The event is meant to protest the mandatory vaccine policies being implemented across Canada.

Photos and videos shared across social media show large groups of protesters, many of whom aren’t wearing face masks or practicing physical distancing.

The Vancouver Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the area of 12th and Cambie. At this point in time, it’s unclear how long protesters will remain in the area.

 

Vincent PlanaVincent Plana
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT