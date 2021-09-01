Hundreds of anti-vax protesters shut down traffic near Vancouver City Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Hundreds of protesters have shut down traffic around Vancouver City Hall and the Vancouver General Hospital.

The rally, “My Body My Choice,” began at approximately 1 pm at VGH. The event is meant to protest the mandatory vaccine policies being implemented across Canada.

Photos and videos shared across social media show large groups of protesters, many of whom aren’t wearing face masks or practicing physical distancing.

Bunch of people on 12th, by VGH. Can’t tell how many. A few thousand, for sure. pic.twitter.com/GGhIys98PB — 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐨 (@lavrys) September 1, 2021

And you idiots at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/sz4slJamJd — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) September 1, 2021

Just drove by the anti-science group protesting near VGH and spotted an 8-year-old with a sign proclaiming “My Body My Choice.”

Wonder how true that is… — Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) September 1, 2021

Another sweep of the protestors outside of Cambie and 12th at Vancouver city hall. Protesting governments COVID-19 measures. Couple of cars stuck in the crowd. Speaker talking about communism. #vancouver #COVID19 @CKNW @MikeSmythNews @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/q9xrpmoAKl — claire allen (@imclaireallen) September 1, 2021

Ambulance with flashing lights makes it was through anti-vaxx protestors at Vancouver City Hall. 12th and Cambie is an essential route for emergeny vehicles. @CKNW @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/bZmQsx8eqm — claire allen (@imclaireallen) September 1, 2021

Speaker Laura Lynn (not sure how to spell – not a follower) addressing the crowd of protestors against governments COVID 19 measures and vaccines. Takes aim at @JustinTrudeau and Dr. Bonnie Henry. Chanted “lock her up” after. @CKNW @GlobalBC @MikeSmythNews @JasJohalBC pic.twitter.com/j3RbtIISZO — claire allen (@imclaireallen) September 1, 2021

The Vancouver Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the area of 12th and Cambie. At this point in time, it’s unclear how long protesters will remain in the area.