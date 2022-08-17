The season for delicious fall getaways is fast approaching, and if you’re aiming to do something locally in BC, look no further than the Naramata Inn.

The century-old Okanagan destination will be hosting a series of what sound to be unforgettable dinner collaborations in October.

The Inn’s own Executive Chef/Partner Ned Bell is going to welcome his most esteemed culinary colleagues and mentors into the kitchen for this multi-part celebration.

There will be three events taking place in this series, the first one, “The Future is Female” kicks off on October 3.

This six-course dinner with pairings features fares from Chef Andrea Carlson and the fantastic team from the Naramata Inn.

The next two events land on October 17, “Legends + Apprentices” featuring Michel Jacob, Rob Feenie, and Ned Bell, and lastly, on October 24, “Dream Like a Visionary, Cook Like a Chef” with John Bishop, Michael Allemeier, and the Naramata Inn Brigade.

Be sure to check out more details on these one-of-a-kind events and plan your visit this fall, your stomach will thank you!