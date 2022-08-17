Naramata Inn to launch series of can't-miss chef collaboration events this fall
The season for delicious fall getaways is fast approaching, and if you’re aiming to do something locally in BC, look no further than the Naramata Inn.
The century-old Okanagan destination will be hosting a series of what sound to be unforgettable dinner collaborations in October.
The Inn’s own Executive Chef/Partner Ned Bell is going to welcome his most esteemed culinary colleagues and mentors into the kitchen for this multi-part celebration.
There will be three events taking place in this series, the first one, “The Future is Female” kicks off on October 3.
This six-course dinner with pairings features fares from Chef Andrea Carlson and the fantastic team from the Naramata Inn.
View this post on Instagram
The next two events land on October 17, “Legends + Apprentices” featuring Michel Jacob, Rob Feenie, and Ned Bell, and lastly, on October 24, “Dream Like a Visionary, Cook Like a Chef” with John Bishop, Michael Allemeier, and the Naramata Inn Brigade.
Be sure to check out more details on these one-of-a-kind events and plan your visit this fall, your stomach will thank you!