If you’re a regular at Spanish Banks, chances are you’ve seen the 1974-era turquoise Volkswagon van parked at the edges of the park.

This van, in addition to being super cute and charming, happens to serve vegan Thai coconut ice cream rolls out of the back – the perfect beach-side treat, if you ask us.

Coco Van Ice Cream specializes in Thai-style cool treats which are made with a coconut milk base, making them vegan and gluten-free.

The ice cream, which is freshly rolled on a cool slab right on the spot while you wait, is served in half of a coconut shell with a recyclable wooden spoon, further adding to its tropical charm.

Flavour offerings change all the time, but expect fresh fruit varieties or specials like coconut butterscotch.

The van also serves other refreshing treats like iced coffees and fresh fruit smoothies.

While Coco Van Ice Cream can usually be found at the beach from around 11 am to 6:30 pm, its hours can change (especially if it’s popping up at a private event), so it’s best to check the Instagram page to get an up-to-date schedule.

Just look for the vintage van and the thatched umbrella – you can’t miss it.

Coco Van Ice Cream

Address: Spanish Banks/Locarno Beach

Instagram