4 top-notch tasting menus to check out in Vancouver

We love a good tasting menu — don’t you?

It’s the perfect excuse to let the restaurant drive and lead you down a multi-course path of deliciousness. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and eat up!

Here are some excellent tasting menus in Vancouver you should make a point to try now, or in the near future when they launch.

This popular Main Street restaurant is a no-brainer if you’re searching for a delicious tasting menu this season. Anh and Chi is marking five years of operation by launching two celebratory Family-Style Tasting Menus, only available in the month of December.

These four-course spreads are recommended for four to six people. They feature an appetizer of Bánh Khot (Crispy Turmeric Prawn Cakes) and a choice between two special anniversary feature mains: Cari Cua (Curry Dungeness Crab) with sides and Gỏi Bắp Chuối (Seared Scallop & Banana Blossom Salad) together with Cơm Chiên Cua (Soft-Shell Crab Fried Rice).

For dessert, guests can enjoy a collaboration with Cadeaux Bakery of Chocolate Cake filled with Jasmine Cream and Coffee Mousse and finished with Vietnamese Coffee Buttercream.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

Instagram

Starting Friday, November 26, 2021, PAUL will kick off its dinner service with a limited edition three-course holiday prix fixe menu. This spread features starters such as Crudo de saumon, Soupe à l’oignon, Salade de burrata aux tomates, or Salade de betteraves et fenouil, and entrees like Duck confit, Beef Wellington, Filet de saumon, and Risotto aux champignons des bois de noël.

Specialty desserts like Boule de noël au cassis, Pouding au pain aux raisins, Tasse de Noël, and Vin chaud will also be up for order alongside wine, beer, and cocktails.

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-0111

Instagram

One of Vancouver’s favourite spots for delicious Japanese eats is currently offering two incredible seasonal menus worth checking out. Guests can choose between two Minami Shokai experiences: a $90 option and a $135 option.

Each Shokai features five courses, including zensai (sashimi course and appetizer course), Aburi sushi, an entree, and dessert. Sake and wine pairings are also available.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8080

Facebook | Instagram

Italian Kitchen has old-world charm with a new world vibe. And what says good vibes more than a parmesan-themed tasting menu? You can indulge in a three-course feast of cheese delights featuring Bresaola Carpaccio, Ling Cod in Crosta di Parmigiano, and more starting from now until December 11 at the Vancouver restaurant.

Address: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-2858

Facebook | Instagram