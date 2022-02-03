It’s no secret that folks living in and around Metro Vancouver are big fans of mochi, and lucky for us, there’s a new place to get these delicious treats: Holy Mochi Donuts.

The donut maker will soon offer its made-fresh-daily treats for preorder and pickup only on specific days and times from Mindful Juice Bar in Surrey.

Holy Mochi’s menu teases drool-worthy small-batch donuts in varieties like Strawberry Pocky, Cookies & Cream, Milk n Cereal, Matcha Green Tea, and Earl Grey, to name a few.

This purveyor also says mochi-stuffed brownies will be available in the future.

But here’s some good news: there’s something awesome up for order right now. A picture-perfect seasonal Valentine’s Day special: Mochi Donut Bouquets.

Folks can preorder treats online and pick them up on a designated date and time during Holy Mochi’s three-day pop-up (February 12 to 14).

Currently, the donut bouquets are the only thing up for preorder, so be sure to get one (as they are offered in limited quantities).

The brand tells Dished Vancouver it’s planning its hard launch near the end of the month. We’ll keep you posted when it’s official!

