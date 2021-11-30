9 festive holiday pop-ups bars to check out in and around Vancouver
Winter in Vancouver is exceptionally magical, with an assortment of holiday-themed events and pop-ups across the city.
It’s a great time to eat, drink, and be merry, so if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are 9 festive holiday pop-ups and patio experiences in and around Vancouver for you to check out this holiday season.
Enjoy Christmas in the Yard at Keefer Yard
The Keefer Yard is launching Christmas in the Yard, a festive experience with live music, cocktails, golf, and giveaways. The event is brought to you by Johnnie Walker, the second most important guy during the holidays after Santa himself.
When: December 2, 2021, from 4 pm to midnight
Where: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Step into Nordic-themed domes at H Tasting Lounge
Take a break from reality and step into Nordic-themed domes, and indulge in globally-inspired, exquisite cuisine. Each dome is fully equipped with a tablet and speaker for you to adjust to your liking. Heat and light settings can be customized for the perfect dining experience.
When: October 28, 2021, through winter 2022
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Price: Reservations
Dine under the stars at The Boat Shed
The newly renovated boat sheds at The Boat Shed Ambleside will transform into beautiful holiday-themed dining spaces starting December 1, perfect for you and your party of six.
When: December 1, 2021, through Winter 2022
Where: The Boat Shed Ambleside – 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Sip on cocktails at Reflections: The Winter Terrace
Head up to the fourth-flour of the Rosewood Hotel and step in to a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.
When: November 9, 2021 – December 31, 2021
Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)
Indulge in seasonal dishes and festive drinks at Glowbal
Experience the magic of the holiday season by indulging in seasonal dishes and festive drinks, like Gingerbread Eggnog and Jingle Juice, in the midst of elegant holiday décor on Glowbal’s winter patio.
When: November 24, 2021, through Winter 2022
Where: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Try new eats at Vancouver Christmas Market
You can sip on a piping hot cup of mulled wine and grab a few snacks before heading to the seating area to take in all the beauty at this lively event. With festive music, amazing German-style food and drinks, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event is not one to miss.
When: November 13 – December 24, 2021
Where: Jack Poole Plaza — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Purchase here
Enjoy a winter wonderland at Tocador
This Latin cocktail bar located in the heart of Mount Pleasant has a unique holiday-themed menu filled with wintery treats and cocktails including mulled wine.
When: November 22, 2021 through winter 2022
Where: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver
Visit Santa’s Workshop at The Pawn Shop
A chalet-themed patio called Santa’s Workshop will be coming to The Pawn Shop this December, inclusive of festive décor, holiday cocktails and of course, delicious food.
When: December 2, 2021 through winter 2022
Where: The Pawn Shop – 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver
Drink and be merry at Tinseltown Christmas pop-up bar
This Christmas-themed pop-up bar is perfect for Christmas fanatics looking to have a merry ol’ time. You can indulge in all the good things about the holidays like Christmas music, Christmas-themed drinks and, of course, Christmas pudding. It is a 19+ event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available upon request.
When: November 26, 2021, to December 31, 2021
Where: 900 Granville Street, Vancouver (Dublin Calling)