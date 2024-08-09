In the scenic Okanagan region of British Columbia’s interior, a Hobbit-themed house continues to draw the attention of locals and visitors alike.

Inspired by the world of JRR Tolkien, this charming home — one of Airbnb’s most popular short-term rental listings in the world — combines rustic design with modern amenities, all set against the backdrop of the area’s rolling hills and agricultural uses.

Featuring round doors, a grass-covered roof that is seemingly embedded into the landscape, and detailed stonework, the house offers a unique and inviting escape into a magical storybook setting, blending whimsical elements with a comfortable living space.

The interior of this house stays true to its Hobbit-inspired origins, featuring vaulted ceilings and rounded entryways, along with an extensive use of wood and other natural materials.

The layout includes one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchenette, all furnished with rustic-style pieces that enhance the thematic charm.

However, there are some major caveats: The Airbnb listing also makes it clear that there is a strict no-pet policy and that the property is not suitable for toddlers and young children.

There is no stove in the kitchen, but food can still be prepared using the small fridge, microwave, and outdoor grill. While there is indoor heating and an electric fireplace, the interior is not equipped with air conditioning. Washers and dryers for laundry are also not included.

While there is cellular reception, the house does not have a television or WiFi. This absence can be seen as a feature for those looking to unplug and fully immerse themselves in the area’s natural surroundings and recreational opportunities.

“We hope you find our cozy hole in the ground unlike any other that you have entered. When you’re not nestled up by the hearth enjoying a book or board game you can enjoy the hundreds of surrounding acres with hiking and exploring,” reads the Airbnb listing.

“There are hundreds of acres and backcountry to explore by hiking, or just a beautiful place to switch off, unwind, and just forget about the world for a moment.”

This house on the Courtenay Ranch at Bridesville is located about a 30-minute drive east of Osoyoos and is just north of Highway 3 (Crowsnest Highway). It is also roughly a six-hour drive from Vancouver or Seattle, a nine-hour drive from Calgary, and an 11-hour drive from Edmonton.

And all of this is now for sale, according to a brand new MLS listing by Century 21 Premier Properties.

The entire 400-acre ranch has a sale price of $2.5 million, which includes the primary northern parcel of 320 acres and an attached secondary 80 southern parcel immediately to the south, which is closest to the highway.

According to BC Assessment, the northern parcel carries an assessed value of $751,000, including $673,000 for the property’s various structures. Immediately beyond the northern property line is a vast tract of provincial Crown lands. The southern parcel carries an assessed value of $37,650, including $34,450 for the land and $3,200 for the structures.

In addition to the siting of the “Hobbit House,” the northern parcel features a 1976-built two-storey house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The MLS listing states the property at 1540 Courtenay Brown Road has “built-in revenue generated through a very popular Earth House” with “bookings well into the future.” There is a range of livestock and “plenty of large game” on the ranch, which is perimeter fenced, and it also contains the additional structures of two barns with nine stalls, a large shop, two pole barns, and a machine shed. Additionally, in addition to the primary two-storey residence and the Hobbit-themed house, there is a cabin deemed ideal for hunting lodge or ski chalet purposes.

Moreover, the property has sweeping panoramic views, including great views of Mt. Baldy.

When Daily Hive Urbanized last featured the Hobbit-themed house in 2023, the property’s owners found themselves in an intellectual property rights predicament with Warner Bros. for using the word “Hobbit” in the original listing name,”The Hobbit Mountain Hole.” With the help of their social media followers, the property was renamed “Second Breakfast Hideaway” — a nod to one of the Hobbits’ seven daily meals.

It has also retained some fixtures of its not-so-subtle references to its source material, such as a portrait of Gandalf and a Black Speech inscription above the fireplace.

But even without the “Hobbit” moniker, the property remains an exceedingly popular listing on Airbnb. As of the time of writing in early August 2024, the property is almost fully booked through late Spring 2025; more flexible and longer stay options are only available starting in late April 2025.

The Airbnb platform also labels Second Breakfast Hideaway as a “Guest Favourite” and describes it as “one of the most loved homes on Airbnb, according to guests,” with a rating of 4.97 out of five stars based on 408 reviews to date.

“The photos do not do this place justice! It was spacious and cozy at the same time. It’s not far from town but it feels like a different world when you enter the property. It’s wonderfully quiet and private. The hobbit hole had so many incredible details, it’s amazing for Lord of The Rings fans but the place is so magical, I think anyone would enjoy it, whether they are LOTR fans or not,” reads one recent review.

Another review added, “Hobbit House was just as you would imagine. Beautiful surroundings, peaceful, and quiet. The attention to detail throughout the house was incredible. At first glance you see the doorway amazing, when you enter the arch way thru out the house is picture perfect. With the props from the books and movies even going into the same with the dishes, glasses and artwork.”

