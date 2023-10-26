This almost $4M mansion in Calgary looks like it's out of a storybook

There’s a stunning mansion in Calgary for sale, and it looks right out of a storybook. This $3,850,000 home has so many nooks and crannies to explore; it’s the perfect dwelling for anyone with a big imagination.

The exterior has echoes of a hobbit home, but there is nothing small or quaint about it.

The 4,604-square-foot property is located at 3035 Roxboro Glen Road SW, on a quiet street across from Roxboro Park.

The luscious landscape is the perfect setting for this magical home with a cozy and inviting interior.

Despite its fantasy-like appearance, the mansion is also thoroughly modern, with 21st-century comforts and entertainment spread throughout the home.

The basement includes a wet bar, golf simulator, theatre, and gym. There are modern appliances, too, including a Wolf range and sub-zero refrigerator in the kitchen.

This is the perfect childhood home for kids, offering an abundance of hiding spots ripe for the imagination.

It’s also an ideal spot for entertaining, specifically outdoors. There is a modern cabin feel with a spacious patio with a built-in BBQ and a large west-facing backyard with a treehouse.

The property is also steps away from a river pathway and near the park.

Whether you’re an adult looking to live out your childhood dream or a family looking for the perfect dream house, this is the spot for you! As long as you can afford the price tag.