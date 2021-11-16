All the major flood-related road and highway closures in BC (LIST)

While the atmospheric river that brought severe rain to British Columbia has passed, flooding and mudslides continue to keep major highways closed.

Startling photos and videos shared on social media over the past 36 hours show rising water levels overtaking roadways and debris blocking access to highway arteries.

Here’s a look at ongoing highway closures that have been caused by weather, according to DriveBC.

Highway 99

Highway 99 is closed northbound in Richmond due to flooding between Blundell Road and Exit 36: Westminster Highway. Traffic is being rerouted onto Westminster Highway.

Moving towards the Interior, Highway 99 is also closed in both directions due to a mudslide between Lil’wat Pl and Seton Lake Road, approximately 9 km north of Pemberton to Lillooet. An estimated time of opening for this closure is not available.

A Lower Mainland woman has been declared dead in the slide, and it’s feared other vehicles are still unaccounted for.

#BChwy99 near #Lillooet is closed due to a mudslide between Lil'wat Pl and Texas Creek Rd for 44.6 km. Assessment in progress.

Please check https://t.co/NCVlkn102s for updates. pic.twitter.com/UAJcfR9KaH — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 15, 2021

Highway 1

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Abbotsford and Chilliwack due to flooding between Exit 92 and Exit 109: Yale Road. An estimated time of opening is not available.

Keep in mind that an evacuation order is in place for the Sumas Prairie and Abbotsford.

A mudslide has also caused a closure between Annis Road and K Street, affecting the Hope area east of Chilliwack.

⚠️ Please avoid all travel to #Abbotsford and the surrounding areas. Emergency crews dealing with extensive flooding and any additional traffic volume will hamper their efforts. Highways are closed until further notice. Next update tomorrow afternoon. #BCStorm #FraserValley ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mTUjGdQMxK — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2021

This is Highway 1 at Whatcom right now. Completely flooded, please be patient with our @AbbyPoliceDept members who are out there keeping you safe. I heard several people yelling at our officers blocking road. Be patient. Very proud of all #FirstResponders & @CFVSAR #ProudChief pic.twitter.com/H2RxxxY0OO — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) November 16, 2021

There’s also a closure from Hope to Spences Bridge due to flooding between Flood Hope Road and Junction Highway 8.

On Vancouver Island, Highway 1 is also closed, in both directions, near Langford, due to a washout between Finlayson Arm Road and Wellswood Road. A single lane is operating and alternates every 30 minutes. Significant delays are expected, and DriveBC asks that drivers limit trips to essential travel only.

Highway 3

A mudslide has caused a closure at Sunshine Valley, 17 km east of Hope, in both directions. Closures are also in place between Taylor Mill Road and Old Hedley Road, as well as Cunliffe Road, and Caldwell Frtg. The latter two closures are due to flooding.

Highway 5

Highway 5 is closed in both directions due to a mudslide at Exit 202, 11 km south of Great Beat Snowshed. An assessment is currently in progress, and an estimated time of opening is not available. There is currently no available detour, either.

Highway 7

On Highway 7, flooding has caused a closure in both directions between Highlands Boulevard and Bodar Road near Kent. And from Kent to slightly east of Hope, a mudslide has caused another closure between the Johnson Slough Rest Area and Ross Road.

Views as crews work to assess the #BCstorm damage on our highways:

– Flooding on #BCHwy1 and No. 3 Road Overpass

– Crews survey the damage on #BCHwy7 at Ruby Creek

– Overflow in the Fraser Valley at Whatcom Road Interchange

– Work on #BCHwy1 at Patterson Creek pic.twitter.com/j4jdZFvIx1 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 16, 2021

Highway 8

Flooding has caused a closure on Highway 8 for a 33.5 km stretch between Porcupine Ridge Road and Petit Creek. An estimated time of opening is not available.

Highway 11

Highway 11 is being affected by two closures. A 2.9 km stretch between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road in Abbotsford is currently closed. Similarly, Vye Road to Delair Road is also closed. An estimated time of opening is not available.

Highway 12

Mudslides have caused closures on Highway 12 in both directions between Six Mile Road and Kirbys Flat Road, as well as Fountain Creek Road and 30 Mile Road.