Up to 100 vehicles trapped between mudslides on BC highway

British Columbia officials say between 80 and 100 cars became trapped between two mudslides on a BC highway overnight as a storm dumped a month’s worth of rain in one weekend.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the drivers and their passengers are stuck on Highway 7 near Agassiz, BC.

Search and Rescue teams are trying to make their way over, but heavy rain and high winds are making the journey difficult.

“They have been mobilized since very early this morning,” Farnworth said. “We’re trying to reach the people trapped between those slides as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Farnworth wouldn’t give details on rescuers’ plans to help the drivers, and as people’s phones die and cars run out of gas, it’s unclear how the trapped individuals will receive updates from the province.

One driver tweeted that she’d been stuck since approximately 8 pm on Sunday evening and that she slept in her car overnight.

First overnight hwy sleepover 🚗 😴 stuck between two mudslides for almost 9 hours and counting…#BCHwy7 #Hope #Agassiz — Elaine B. (@3laineee_) November 15, 2021

Another driver tweeted Monday morning that he could finally hear helicopters in the distance.