Mudslide closes Highway 99 north of Sea-to-Sky corridor

Nov 15 2021, 8:44 pm
HIghway 99 in BC about 15 km north of Lillooet, looking southwest (DriveBC).

As torrential rain continues across the province, another major highway is under partial closure.

Just after 11 am, DriveBC announced that Highway 99 was closed due to a mudslide. The closure is after Pemberton and 42 km south of Lillooet.

At this point, there is no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 99 is also closed in Richmond between Westminster and Shell due to flooding.

