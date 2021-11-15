Mudslide closes Highway 99 north of Sea-to-Sky corridor

As torrential rain continues across the province, another major highway is under partial closure.

Just after 11 am, DriveBC announced that Highway 99 was closed due to a mudslide. The closure is after Pemberton and 42 km south of Lillooet.

At this point, there is no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.

CLOSED #BCHwy99 – Due to a mudslide 42km south of #Lillooet. No detour available, no estimated time of reopening. Assessment in progress.

Highway 99 is also closed in Richmond between Westminster and Shell due to flooding.