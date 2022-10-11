Some capacity and safety improvements will be made to the Highway 99 interchange with 32nd Avenue in Surrey over the coming months.

The provincial government is extending the southbound exit ramp onto 32nd Avenue to prevent traffic queues from backing up onto the highway. There will also be a new traffic lane on the Highway 99 entry and exit ramps to improve merging and add room for vehicles.

Additionally, the travel lanes on the 32nd Avenue diversion below Highway 99 will be reconfigured to allow for an additional westbound lane and a protected multi-use pathway on the south side.

Existing condition of the interchange:

Future condition of the interchange:

“These improvements will help make it easier for people travelling to and from South Surrey and White Rock,” said Rob Fleming, BC minister of transportation and infrastructure, in a statement. “This interchange is a major connection point, and by improving the flow of traffic we’ll reduce commuters’ travel times and keep Highway 99 travellers moving safely and smoothly.”

The project carries a total cost of $23 million, with $14 million going toward the construction contractor.

Construction began in late September, and it will reach completion in Spring 2023.

Further north along the Highway 99 corridor, as part of the decade-long George Massey Tunnel replacement project, construction will reach completion on the Bridgeport Road connection for buses in the southbound direction onto Highway 99 from Bridgeport Road. Construction will also reach completion on the project’s Highway 99 shoulder widenings for new bus lanes in 2023, and the new replacement Highway 99 interchange with Steveston Highway in 2025. The new eight-lane immersed tunnel to replace the existing tunnel is not expected to begin construction until 2026 for expected completion in 2030.