New Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 in Delta opens to traffic

The new Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 in Delta. (Government of BC)

The new Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 near the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta opened to traffic late last week.

The crossing includes upgraded ramps to and from Delta to reduce congestion and improve travel time for commercial and regular vehicle traffic. It is the final interchange being built as part of the $260 million, multi-faceted Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project.

According to a release from the provincial government, eastbound drivers can expect to use the new overpass at the interchange when heading toward Nordel Way, and to use the new loop ramp to access Highway 91 northbound and the Alex Fraser Bridge when driving east on Nordel Way.

Northbound drivers can use a new signalized intersection at the top of the Highway 91 northbound offramp for traffic turning left for Nordel Way west and Highway 91C westbound.

As well, westbound drivers can expect to use a new signalized intersection for traffic on Nordel Way westbound to access Highway 91 southbound, and Nordel Way east.

The entire multi-change interchange improvement project near the south end of Alex Fraser Bridge will reach substantial completion by the end of this year. This is the largest upgrade to the South Fraser Perimeter Road since it was completed about a decade ago.

In late 2019, a counterflow lane using a zipper-like mechanism opened on the Alex Fraser Bridge, providing the crossing with a seventh lane of traffic.