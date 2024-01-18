Major BC Highway reopened after snow and ice led to unsafe driving conditions

Motorists are now able to travel between Chilliwack and Abbotsford along Highway 1 after earlier conditions made the route too treacherous to drive on.

That’s according to DriveBC, run by the Ministry of Transportation, which announced Highway 1 between Whatcom and Sumas Way reopened just after 2 pm, following the earlier closure around lunchtime.

“Currently, snow and ice are being cleared off the travelled portion of the highway. We thank all for their patience as we work hard to tackle the hazards surrounding the inclement weather,” Abbotsford police said on X Thursday.

Police added that its officers have been helping tow truck crews rescue several motorists who lost control of their vehicles and ended up sliding off the road.

“Please be cautious when driving, especially when the freezing rain starts. Carry high visibility clothing, extra blankets or jackets and avoid commuting if not essential,” the department added in another post.

However, drivers should still be prepared for poor visibility and potentially slick roads, as freezing rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and a warning has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada over it.

BC has seen an increase in ICBC claims this week as temperatures plummeted and the region broke records for snowfall.

One person died on the roads in Abbotsford earlier this morning after they were struck by a truck that was equipped with a snow shovel.

“The truck is privately owned and operated and has no connection to the city whatsoever,” police added.

The name of the 31-year-old victim has not been made public. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating.