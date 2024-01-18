When will freezing rain start in the Lower Mainland?

Just a day after the Lower Mainland got close to 30 centimetres of snow, incoming freezing rain appears to be our next weather problem.

Parts of the greater Vancouver area are under a freezing rain warning Thursday from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Langley, Abbotsford, and the Fraser Valley out to Hope are most at risk.

The freezing rain is forecast to start late Thursday afternoon and persist until Friday afternoon.

The Ministry of Transportation has warned drivers in the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, and Sea to Sky Highway to be careful.

“Highways, roads and parking lots will be extremely slippery, and any travel by road should be done with caution,” it said.

Langley to Hope is expected to experience the longest period of freezing rain, with cold outflow winds in the Fraser Valley contributing to the chilly mess.

“Snow will develop first late this afternoon over western sections of the Fraser Valley, then transition to freezing rain late in the evening,” ECCC said.

It also cautioned drivers about dangerous conditions on the road.s

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

In more western parts of Metro Vancouver, snow Thursday afternoon is predicted to turn directly to rain without icing over roadways.

The incoming rain should cause some of Wednesday’s snow dump to melt. Here are the preliminary numbers from ECCC on how much snow fell in Metro Vancouver:

Vancouver International Airport: 28 centimetres

White Rock: 25 centimetres

West Vancouver: 22 centimetres

Bradner Road: 27 centimetres

Abbotsford Airport: 29 centimetres

Pitt Meadows: 26 centimetres

One weather watcher also reported seeing 39 centimetres of snow in Chilliwack.

Things were definitely hectic in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday, with one Vancouverite breaking out their cross-country skis to traverse the snowy River District roads. Ambulances were getting stuck in the thick snow, and over in Mount Pleasant, the tow truck sent in to rescue got stuck, too. Many schools were closed for an official snow day, and while the roads were slick, there were many fun moments to be had for those on foot as the region turned into a winter wonderland.

Weather is forecast to return to familiar warm temperatures and rain this weekend, when travel will finally be closer to normal.