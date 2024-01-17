When will your street be plowed? Surrey has an online snow plow tracker
As the snow falls, you might be wondering when your street will be cleared. If you’re in Surrey, you can check the City’s snow plow tracker.
According to the website, the tracker activates when plowing starts and can be used to help you better plan your trip if you have to drive in the snow.
The City also offers maps of priority routes among the city’s 4,000 kilometres of roads.
In Surrey, there are three levels of priority routes.
- Priority 1: First priority for snow removal. This includes high-volume arterial, major collector roads and steeply graded roads.
- Priority 2: Second priority for snow removal. This includes all secondary roads within residential areas and access roads to long-term care facilities.
- Priority 3: Third priority for snow removal. These roads will be cleared starting with more significant roads, hill areas, and identified problem locations.