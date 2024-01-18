Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck with snow plow in Lower Mainland

A 31-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that was equipped with a snow plow Thursday morning, police confirm.

The incident occurred in Abbotsford around 6:15 am near North Parallel and Fooks roads.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck with a plow.

“The truck is privately owned and operated and has no connection to the city whatsoever,” it added.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was suffering from serious and life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

In an update Thursday afternoon, the police department confirmed, “We have unfortunately learned that the victim has passed away in hospital.”

Police added the driver of the involved truck remained at the scene and is cooperating.

“Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, with inclement weather and snow likely being contributing factors,” according to the police department.