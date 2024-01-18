Snowstorm leads to 10th snowiest day in Vancouver history

In case you missed it (ha!), Metro Vancouver saw a lot of the white stuff yesterday, and the snowstorm has amounted to the 10th snowiest day in history, according to totals at Vancouver Airport.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its daily weather summary, showing that astounding amounts of snow fell across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

Vancouver Airport saw 28 cm of snow, so it’s no wonder that YVR operations were impacted.

While it wasn’t an all-time record, being the 10th snowiest day in history for snowfall totals at Vancouver Airport, it was the snowiest January 17 ever for Vancouver.

According to The Weather Network, it was the second snowiest January day.

There it is, with 25 cm of snowfall at @yvrairport, it’s the 10th snowiest day in airport history and the snowiest day since December 24th, 2008. #BCSnow #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/AIQBjhvfJT — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) January 17, 2024

While that’s a ton of snow, it’s not as much as some other areas of BC.

The following numbers represent a preliminary report for snowfall totals during Tuesday’s snowstorm across Metro Vancouver and other regions:

Chilliwack saw 39 cm!

North Vancouver saw 28 cm, while West Vancouver saw 22 cm. In Burnaby, 30 cm of snow fell, and 27 cm fell in Richmond.

White Rock saw 25 cm, and Abbotsford Airport saw 29 cm.

Port Coquitlam got its fair share, with 31 cm falling.

In the BC Interior, Hope Slide saw 46 cm!

Did you have a favourite moment or fail from yesterday’s snowstorm? Let us know in the comments.