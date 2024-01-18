NewsWeather

Snowstorm leads to 10th snowiest day in Vancouver history

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 18 2024, 6:37 pm
Snowstorm leads to 10th snowiest day in Vancouver history
Daily Hive

In case you missed it (ha!), Metro Vancouver saw a lot of the white stuff yesterday, and the snowstorm has amounted to the 10th snowiest day in history, according to totals at Vancouver Airport.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its daily weather summary, showing that astounding amounts of snow fell across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

Vancouver Airport saw 28 cm of snow, so it’s no wonder that YVR operations were impacted.

While it wasn’t an all-time record, being the 10th snowiest day in history for snowfall totals at Vancouver Airport, it was the snowiest January 17 ever for Vancouver.

According to The Weather Network, it was the second snowiest January day.

While that’s a ton of snow, it’s not as much as some other areas of BC.

The following numbers represent a preliminary report for snowfall totals during Tuesday’s snowstorm across Metro Vancouver and other regions:

Chilliwack saw 39 cm!

North Vancouver saw 28 cm, while West Vancouver saw 22 cm. In Burnaby, 30 cm of snow fell, and 27 cm fell in Richmond.

White Rock saw 25 cm, and Abbotsford Airport saw 29 cm.

Port Coquitlam got its fair share, with 31 cm falling.

In the BC Interior, Hope Slide saw 46 cm!

Did you have a favourite moment or fail from yesterday’s snowstorm? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop