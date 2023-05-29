News

Fiery truck crash into Abbotsford overpass closes part of Highway 1

May 29 2023, 3:03 pm
@AbbyPoliceDept/Twitter

It’s a chaotic Monday morning commute for drivers in Abbotsford after a truck crashed into an overpass and forced the closure of Highway 1 westbound.

The Abbotsford Police Department announced on Twitter that the highway is closed westbound at the Number 3 Road exit.

It also posted a photo of the smouldering wreckage of the truck, as well as an update that the driver of the truck is not injured.

DriveBC advised drivers to expect “major delays” and announced that crews were on scene.

Photos from the area show traffic backing up on the highway as well as on South Parallel Road trying to divert around the incident and back onto westbound Highway 1.

Drive BC

Drive BC/drivebc.ca

Abbotsford police added that an assessment was in progress and more updates are to follow.

The department originally announced that the Number 3 Road overpass was closed in both directions, pending a bridge inspection. However, it tweeted an update at 7:30 am that traffic on the overpass was now reopened.

Drivers heading into Metro Vancouver from the Fraser Valley encountered another delay on Highway 1 in Langley. The highway was closed westbound at 264th Street due to what Drive BC described as a “vehicle incident.”

This is the latest overpass crash in the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland. Earlier this month, a truck collided with the Peardonville overpass in Abbotsford, snarling traffic on Highway 1.

tractor trailer

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

A tractor-trailer slammed into an overpass in Richmond in February, which also caused headaches for morning commuters.

