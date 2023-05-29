It’s a chaotic Monday morning commute for drivers in Abbotsford after a truck crashed into an overpass and forced the closure of Highway 1 westbound.

The Abbotsford Police Department announced on Twitter that the highway is closed westbound at the Number 3 Road exit.

It also posted a photo of the smouldering wreckage of the truck, as well as an update that the driver of the truck is not injured.

Highway #1 is closed Westbound at the Number 3 Rd exit for a truck into the overpass. The Number 3 Rd overpass is also closed in both directions, pending a bridge inspection. The driver of the truck is not injured. Assessment in progress; more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/UQJ85yxfmf — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 29, 2023

DriveBC advised drivers to expect “major delays” and announced that crews were on scene.

Photos from the area show traffic backing up on the highway as well as on South Parallel Road trying to divert around the incident and back onto westbound Highway 1.

⛔REMINDER – #BCHwy1 Closed westbound due to vehicle incident at No 3 Rd #Abbotsford. Please slow down and expect major delays. Crews on scene. https://t.co/Gqmm37RzBb #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/v7iQPZHEMH — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 29, 2023

Abbotsford police added that an assessment was in progress and more updates are to follow.

The department originally announced that the Number 3 Road overpass was closed in both directions, pending a bridge inspection. However, it tweeted an update at 7:30 am that traffic on the overpass was now reopened.

Drivers heading into Metro Vancouver from the Fraser Valley encountered another delay on Highway 1 in Langley. The highway was closed westbound at 264th Street due to what Drive BC described as a “vehicle incident.”

This is the latest overpass crash in the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland. Earlier this month, a truck collided with the Peardonville overpass in Abbotsford, snarling traffic on Highway 1.

A tractor-trailer slammed into an overpass in Richmond in February, which also caused headaches for morning commuters.