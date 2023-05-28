NewsCrime

Man dead after stabbing in Vancouver's West End: VPD

May 28 2023, 9:43 pm
A fatal stabbing in Vancouver’s West End is under investigation, the police said Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department said it was called to Davie and Bute streets Saturday just before 10 pm “for reports of one man who had been stabbed.”

“He was taken to hospital where he later died. The victim has not been identified,” police said.

VPD added it has not made an arrest but said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

