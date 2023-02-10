Tractor-trailer slams into overpass in Richmond (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Traffic slowed to a crawl in Richmond during the morning commute after a tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Knight Street.

Photos from the scene show the disconnected bed of the trailer resting under the Cambie Street overpass in the southbound lanes of Knight Street. The top of the trailer got caught on the top of the bridge, and it’s resting nearly vertically against the green traffic signs.

Police officers can be seen observing the scene of the crash from a grassy hill near the exit.

#TrafficAlert We are investigating a commercial veh collision w/overpass SB Knight St at Bridgeport Rd. Detours in place. NB Knight St is still open. Cambie Rd between Viking Way and Jacobs Rd also closed. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/H5Z70orVcO — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) February 10, 2023

“Anytime a major structure is damaged, there are engineers and safety inspections that must occur,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP told Daily Hive. “We cannot comment on those activities as they are unrelated to us. We do not have any timelines at the moment but we are sympathetic to travellers. We strongly suggest re-routing.”

Up above, Cambie Street appears to be closed where it crosses over Knight Street.

Update: The Cambie St overpass above Knight St is now closed ^jj #RichmondBC ⁦@AM730Traffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/m4hE0tgGyU — sherepunjabradio (@SherEPunjab600) February 10, 2023

Drive BC hasn’t tweeted an update about the crash yet, and it’s not clear how long the southbound lanes of Knight Street will be closed.

This isn’t the first time a transport truck crashing into an overpass has shut down a major BC highway, though.

Last summer, BC Trucking Association president and CEO Dave Earle said it’s distressing to see so many over-height trucks crash into infrastructure.

“Is it that companies and drivers aren’t paying attention to the law and just aren’t bothering to do their work… their pre-trips, their measurements, and making sure they pull the appropriate permits if it’s oversized? Or is it a mistake in measurement? Is it not securing the load properly so it moves through transit. Or is it an honest error on the part of the driver taking the wrong route?” he said in July 2022. “We just don’t know.”