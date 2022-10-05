Whenever Canadians discuss the best donuts at Tim Hortons, things can get heated. Luckily, if you have strong opinions on the matter, Time2Play has a new role that might be perfect for you.

Time2Play, a very popular online gambling site, is looking to fill a few roles of official donut taste testers at the wildly popular coffee chain, known for double-doubles, Timbits, and a growing food menu.

Four winning applicants will become “confectionary connoisseurs,” tasting every single donut and Timbit sold at their local Timmie’s and ranking them from best to worst. These four winners will receive a $50 gift card to Tim Hortons and a $500 cash reward once the reviews are completed and submitted.

There are more than 20 different flavours of donuts to test, like the strawberry swirl, apple fritter, maple dip, birthday cake Timbit, and the creamy maple pecan dream donut, to name just a few.

The donut tester position is open to any resident of Canada, ages 21 and up. As long as you have a big appetite and a sweet tooth, no further experience is necessary.